Dr. Topol’s argument reflects common sense, but there are good reasons to show a bit more patience with the FDA. The hundreds of millions of shots successfully administered so far are a positive result, but access to patient data from those vaccinated across the country is selective and fragmentary, and not being used for the FDA’s review. The agency’s decision is being based on a set of about 40,000 individuals in clinical trials over about six months. In addition to looking at vaccine safety and effectiveness on people, the FDA must also assure the highest manufacturing quality, and that means extensive checking of factories and manufacturing processes, which are expanding. A priority review such as this one has a six-month maximum window, but the FDA says it will be completed “far in advance” of that. Three or four months is possible. Pfizer’s Biologic License Application was submitted May 7, and Moderna’s on June 1. So the decision is not too far off.