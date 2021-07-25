The surge in covid-19 deaths caused three-quarters of the decline in life expectancy — that is, roughly 1.125 of the 1.5 years — according to the CDC report. It’s important to understand the implications of this fact for the near future. Increases or decreases in life expectancy represent the net impact of increases and decreases of specific causes of death, such as infectious disease, chronic illness and accidents. Therefore, the hundreds of thousands killed by the new cause of death known as covid during 2020 — a highly unusual event — were bound to send life expectancy plummeting. By the same token, the negative impact of covid on life expectancy should diminish in 2021 if the number of deaths continues to decline as it did during the first half of 2021. Two caveats apply: First, covid is now endemic, as is influenza, and even if controlled by vaccines and other measures, it will continue to cause at least some deaths until there is a cure. Second, the United States must step up vaccination efforts and otherwise remain vigilant to make sure that covid death is, indeed, kept to a minimum.