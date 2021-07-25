On Tuesday, three disability rights advocates in the mainland city of Changsha were sentenced to prison for unknown terms in secret trials, with no access to lawyers, after having been arrested two years ago on suspicion of “subverting state power.” I mention this not because I expect you have heard of Cheng Yuan, Liu Dazhi or Wu Gejianxiong, or because their case is extraordinary — but because their case is so unsurprising. In any given week in China, innocent people are being interrogated, tortured and sentenced because they criticized some official, or worshiped in some unapproved way — or for reasons that are never explained.