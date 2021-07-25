At issue are about 4,000 nonviolent inmates who were released from federal prisons and allowed to serve their sentences at home under a provision of the Cares Act aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. The prisoners had to meet stringent requirements, including good behavior in prison and a determination that they posed no threat to society. Nearly all lived up to expectations of the program: They reconnected with their families, got jobs, went back to school and believed they would be able to complete their sentences on home confinement as long as they followed the rules. But in the final days of the Trump administration, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel issued a legal opinion saying that when the pandemic emergency period ended, those on home confinement must return to prison.