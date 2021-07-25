BIDEN: I want to see the United States Congress, the United States Senate, pass S.1 and S.4, the John Lewis Act, and get it on my desk so I can sign it. (Applause.)

But here’s the deal: What I also want to do — I want to make sure we bring along not just all the Democrats; we bring along Republicans, who I know know better. They know better than this.

And what I don’t want to do is get wrapped up, right now, in the argument of whether or not this is all about the filibuster or —

Look, the American public, you can’t stop them from voting. You tried last time. More people voted last time than any time in American history, in the middle of the worst pandemic in American history. More people did. (Applause.) And they showed up. They’re going to show up again. They’re going to do it again.

But what I want to do is I’m trying to bring the country together. And I don’t want the debate to only be about whether or not we have a filibuster or exceptions to the filibuster or the — going back to the way the filibuster had to be used before.

DON LEMON: But isn’t that the only way you’re going to get it done right now?

THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t believe that. I think we can get it done.