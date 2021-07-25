Stubblefield gives the city and Mayor G.T. Bynum credit for being willing to break ground. The remains that have been found were indeed women and children, which tell a different story of Black Tulsa than she originally expected. These were not bodies dumped haphazardly but were organized, with coffins laid side by side. The massacre was not the only deadly event to hit Oklahoma in that time period — the state was also affected by the 1918 flu pandemic. But Stubblefield’s aim is not to treat the remains of Tulsa’s Black community as scientific specimens to be studied, but as people — whose humanity demands they be returned to the historical record.