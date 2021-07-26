It’s true that some on the left (e.g., Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent) have in the past professed admiration for the Castro regime. But not Biden. He promised during the campaign to lift some sanctions on Cuba, as President Barack Obama did, not because he is sympathetic to its government but because the U.S. embargo has added to the suffering of the Cuban people without dislodging the regime. On July 15, Biden called Cuba a “failed state” and said, “Communism is a failed system — a universally failed system.” Notwithstanding his campaign rhetoric, he has so far made no effort to roll back Trump’s sanctions and has in fact imposed additional sanctions on officials involved in the recent crackdown.