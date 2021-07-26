It’s often forgotten how much of a battleground France was for the construction of Holocaust memory in the immediate postwar period. It was here, in 1943, before the war was even over, that the rabbi and industrialist Isaac Schneersohn founded the Center for Contemporary Jewish Documentation, arguably the first major attempt to preserve the memory of the Holocaust in Western Europe. But it was also here that the Holocaust denial movement found its earliest and most prominent champions, such as the writer and critic Maurice Bardèche in the late 1940s and, later, the writer Robert Faurisson.