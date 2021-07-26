In the end, it resorted to outright kidnapping. In August 2020, my father boarded a plane in Dubai that he believed was taking him to a series of events in Burundi. Instead, he found himself on a one-way flight to Kigali — orchestrated by the Rwandan intelligence service. (The phone number of my sister Carine turned up in a list of those apparently targeted for surveillance by the Israeli spyware recently exposed in the Pegasus Project — one more bit of evidence of the obsessive interest taken in our family by the Kagame regime.)