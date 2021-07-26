There is popular support for allowing immigrants who are already contributing to our families and communities to earn a pathway to citizenship. A recent poll conducted by Global Strategy Group, Garin Hart Yang and LD Insights found that the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with providing a pathway to citizenship to undocumented immigrants over deporting them (79 percent to 21 percent). That includes Republicans, who prefer citizenship over deportation by a 61 percent to 39 percent margin. Another poll, conducted by veteran pollster Matt Barreto, found that 70 percent of Americans support fixing our immigration system; 71 percent of voters agree that politicians have been talking about immigration reform for 30 years and that nothing permanent has been done — and they want to see legislative action.