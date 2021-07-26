Flash back to late 2016, when everyone knew (including, reportedly, the campaign of Donald Trump) that Hillary Clinton was going to be the 45th president. If we elected the leader of the free world by popular vote, that would have been right. But state polls underestimated Trump’s strength, and he eked out an electoral college victory few saw coming.
Now, the American Association for Public Opinion Research has concluded that polls performed even worse in 2020.
But everyone knows that polls are just approximations with built-in margins of error, right? Wrong. And as much as horse-race coverage can be a curse, long-term polling failure could destabilize more than just our cable talking heads. If campaigns and parties don’t have a good sense of how they’re performing, they may make bad decisions about where to allocate resources. Voters may get complacent or despairing without cause. Politicians may shape their stances on important issues on the basis of faulty information about what voters want.
A more corrosive mind-set can take root, as well. When respectable public opinion researchers miss the mark, less-reliable firms or quack metrics may fill the void. Boat parades, as it turns out, are not a good proxy for U.S. public opinion. But without common standards of what constitutes good evidence, it’s hard to cultivate a shared reality.
After all, if you believe that rally attendance is proof of voter sentiment, it becomes a lot more plausible to think that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election — or that an angry mob at the Capitol expresses the legitimate will of the people.
At least serious professional pollsters have a strong incentive to be as accurate as possible. A number of recent stories from the world of technology and entertainment suggest that a penchant for blurred statistics is not confined to Mar-a-Lago.
Last week, the New York Times’s Kevin Roose reported that Facebook is asserting more control over CrowdTangle, a tool for measuring online engagement on social media posts that the company bought in 2016. The apparent reason? Analyses of CrowdTangle results from Roose and others found that conservative content consistently spurred the highest engagement on Facebook.
That data became a serious annoyance for a company eager to avoid the charge that it’s a hive of misinformation. Instead, Facebook suggested that the true measure of popularity ought to be a post’s “reach,” or the number of people who saw it.
A company as big as Facebook can simultaneously be a repository of proud Grandma photos and a breeding ground for an insurrection. But it’s because Facebook is so powerful that it shouldn’t get to pick the metrics by which it’ll be evaluated.
Entertainment companies behave even more egregiously in this regard. The Nielsen ratings that have conventionally been used to measure how many people watch TV shows have flaws and limitations. But some of the benchmarks that streaming services have invented as substitutes are hilarious in comparison.
Netflix famously counts a viewer who tunes in for a mere two minutes as having watched a program or movie on the grounds that this is “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.” There’s no reliable data on whether putting movies on streaming services drives subscriptions — because none of those companies release granular numbers on subscription fluctuations.
Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw recently summarized entertainment executives’ position on this new metrics Wild West as a succinct “Who cares?” One obvious answer: The entertainment industry is in the middle of a massive shift in its business models, and it would be good to know whether they work.
And there’s something more consequential happening here. Streaming and binge-watching have already fragmented what used to be a source of shared language and reference points. But it’s impossible to have a water-cooler conversation, much less a true mass culture, if we don’t know what’s popular. And by retreating into a thicket of obscurantist metrics, the industry has gone beyond selling fantasy and started chipping away at the truth.
The fate of the free world doesn’t hinge on the popularity of a given Netflix show or Warner Bros. movie. But it does depend on our ability to occupy an agreed-upon reality. We can’t do that if we’re behaving like the blind men exploring an elephant, drawing wildly different conclusions about what’s in front of us from what we individually feel. We’re going to need reliable data, and everyone from pollsters to purveyors of reality shows has a role to play in providing it.
