But everyone knows that polls are just approximations with built-in margins of error, right? Wrong. And as much as horse-race coverage can be a curse, long-term polling failure could destabilize more than just our cable talking heads. If campaigns and parties don’t have a good sense of how they’re performing, they may make bad decisions about where to allocate resources. Voters may get complacent or despairing without cause. Politicians may shape their stances on important issues on the basis of faulty information about what voters want.