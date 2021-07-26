While Cheney and Kinzinger can bring their perspectives, knowledge and credibility to the committee, I would hope they — especially Cheney — can also learn something from working alongside serious-minded, patriotic and intellectually impressive members such as Reps. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Elaine Luria (D-Va.). Republicans serving on the committee might come to see that their own party has not only betrayed our democracy, but also that it lacks the honor, seriousness and loyalty to the Constitution that Democrats frequently display. Cheney and Kinzinger might see how large of a gap has formed between the two parties in terms of trustworthiness and competence.