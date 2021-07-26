Republican politicians and right-wing commentators have shamelessly and disgracefully sought for months to score points against the Biden administration by portraying vaccination as some kind of threat to individual freedom, rather than what it really is — a path toward our collective freedom. Now, with cases and hospitalizations rising sharply in red states, these officials and talking heads are temporizing, trying to have it both ways. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) even rolled up his sleeve — at this late date — and got his first dose of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine, calling it “safe and effective.” But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — though he has switched course and now encourages Floridians to get vaccinated — continues to pursue a court battle against CDC regulations designed to keep cruise ships from becoming covid-19 petri dishes.