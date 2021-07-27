The CDC and AAP provide evidence-based strategies that school districts can use to keep students, teachers and schools staff safe. Among the recommendations: masking, physical distancing, improved ventilation, testing and, for those old enough, vaccination. The CDC did not mandate a uniform approach but deferred many decisions to local officials. Virus caseloads and vaccination rates vary from place to place — the unfortunate result of this country’s patchwork approach to the pandemic and the politicization of a public health emergency. What is needed in a jurisdiction with a high infection rate may not be needed in one with a low rate. Unfortunately, those most in need of stringent requirements live in jurisdictions that are proving to be most resistant. At least eight states so far have banned schools from putting in place mask requirements and, judging by the rising rhetoric, more seem sure to follow.