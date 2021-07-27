Unfortunately, they offer no plausible way to achieve that. Given Haiti’s splintered politics — more than 50 candidates vied for president in the 2015 elections — chances are remote that any such provisional government, or the reforms it might advocate, would be seen as legitimate or the product of genuine consensus. In the face of even weaker central authority, and a police force already severely undermanned, the violent gangs that already control broad swaths of the capital would be emboldened. The country’s profound problems — poverty, corruption, impunity, institutional dysfunction, insecurity — would likely become more entrenched.