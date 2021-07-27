Worsley ended up spending eight months in jail and had his VA benefits cut off. It was not surprising that Sean is Black and the officer who arrested him was White. The American Civil Liberties Union reports that African Americans are 3.73 times more likely than White people to be arrested for cannabis possession. The systemic racism baked into our justice system is obvious in Worsley’s case and thousands of others like his, including minority veterans who just want relief from their constant pain and mental anguish. Worsley’s recent pardon doesn’t undo the injustice he suffered or reclaim the time he lost to a discriminatory policy.