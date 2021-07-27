At the very end of “The Taming of the Shrew,” Petruchio has worn down Katherine to the point that he decides to have a little fun and start obliging her to state that she does not see what she sees. That’s not the sun, he says; it’s the moon. That’s not the moon; it’s the sun. What matters is not any particular of what he says is happening, merely that he has the power to compel her to deny the reality of what she sees. “Be it moon or sun, or what you please,” Katherine says. “…But sun it is not, when you say it is not, and the moon changes even as your mind. What you will have it named, even that it is, and so it shall be so for Katherine.”