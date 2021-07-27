As of now, there is no chance that we can pass such an amendment, which would require a two-thirds majority of both houses of Congress and ratification by three-fourths of the states. Nevertheless, it would be fascinating to watch Republicans inveigh against a constitutional right to vote. “By gosh,” they might argue, “we want to be able to keep all sorts of people from voting!” Yes, and that is the essence of the threat to our democracy. One of our major political parties doesn’t want every legal voter to cast a ballot and every legal vote to be counted and respected.