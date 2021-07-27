I’m not blind to the troubles I may be causing with this assessment, but I’m weary of playing nice with people who are plain wrong and causing 300 million Americans, give or take, to suffer. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is saying that even the fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors under certain circumstances, including K-12 schools. Why? Because covid cases are taking off again, hospitals are filling up and people are dying. Former CDC director Tom Frieden said Monday that we soon could be seeing as many as 200,000 covid cases a day. And nearly all of those getting sick are unvaccinated, according to an Associated Press analysis of public health data.