Cheney pleaded with the public to watch the videos and recalled the failed attempt to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack modeled on the 9/11 commission. She declared: “We must know what happened here at the Capitol on Jan 6. We also must know what happened every minute of that day at the White House.” No wonder Republicans are quaking in their boots. She urged the committee to issue and enforce subpoenas and warned against efforts to “whitewash” the Jan. 6 uprising. Cheney plaintively asked: “Will we adhere to the rule of law? ... Will we preserve the peaceful transfer of power? Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our Constitution?”