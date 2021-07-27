Still, the private sector, health-care professionals and local officials are moving the goal posts in favor of vaccine requirements. Biden may have used the bully pulpit to cajole Americans to mask-up for the first 100 days of his term, but when it comes to vaccine requirements, the federal government seems to be following the trend, not leading. That may deflect whining about mandates to other political officials and institutions, but the administration would make a mistake to let the opportunity pass. A more activist White House — if only with regard to federal workers or travel in interstate commerce — could be a powerful force for mandates, which may be the only thing that gets some Americans to take the lifesaving shot.