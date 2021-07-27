California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) isn’t messing around either. “Individual choice not to get vaccinated is now impacting the rest of us in a profound, devastating and deadly way,” Newsom said on Monday in announcing his mandate for state employees. He also slammed “pundits profiteering off misinformation.” He also took aim at those who refuse to be vaccinated and claim that doing so is a “personal choice.” “With all due respect you, don’t have a choice to go out and drink and drive and put everyone’s lives at risk,” he said. Such decisions are “putting innocent people’s lives at risk and businesses at risk.”
Newsom also did not bother to disguise the source of the problem. Californians are “exhausted by the right-wing echo chamber spreading misinformation about the vaccine," he declared. "Mask-wearing is equated to Holocaust. It’s unconscionable. It needs to be called out.” He specifically mentioned Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). (Disclaimer: I am an MSNBC contributor.)
The federal government is slowly moving in that direction, as well. The New York Times reports: “The Department of Veterans Affairs will require 115,000 of its front line health care workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the next two months, making it the first federal agency to mandate that employees be inoculated, government officials said on Monday.” That is a remarkable development given that the rest of the federal government has not adopted this approach. It also coincides with a statement from 56 medical associations including the American Medical Association calling on health systems to require all health-care professionals to get vaccinated.
President Biden has not yet enacted a vaccination mandate for the military or the entire civilian federal workforce, nor has he made proof of vaccination a requirement of interstate transportation. Nevertheless, White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s tone on vaccine mandates seemed to shift ever so slightly from last week, when she said it was not the federal government’s job to assign blame for the recent spike in cases. On Monday, she confirmed that it would not be illegal for Biden to issue a mandate for federal workers and suggested that had not been ruled out. Moreover, she said the administration supports health-care institutions, schools and localities that implement such mandates.
Still, the private sector, health-care professionals and local officials are moving the goal posts in favor of vaccine requirements. Biden may have used the bully pulpit to cajole Americans to mask-up for the first 100 days of his term, but when it comes to vaccine requirements, the federal government seems to be following the trend, not leading. That may deflect whining about mandates to other political officials and institutions, but the administration would make a mistake to let the opportunity pass. A more activist White House — if only with regard to federal workers or travel in interstate commerce — could be a powerful force for mandates, which may be the only thing that gets some Americans to take the lifesaving shot.