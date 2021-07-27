But as Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have recognized, the filibuster can also be used in a relatively constructive way — to assure the minority party an opportunity for meaningful input on legislation, whether by offering amendments or otherwise securing changes in exchange for forgoing delay.
Over the past 20 years, however, majority leaders from both parties have sharply curtailed, and often eliminated, senators’ ability to offer floor amendments, the key power that often forced compromise.
And that suggests a potential avenue for filibuster reform: Leave the current filibuster rules in place for the vast majority of bills. But when it comes to “major” legislation, assure the minority a full debate and the right to offer relevant amendments. In exchange, just a bare majority would be required to end debate, but this could happen only after the bipartisan amendment process is complete.
Here’s how it would work. The majority leader would be empowered to designate a piece of legislation as a “major bill” meriting extended consideration. Once such a measure was brought before the Senate, and after an initial day or two for opening debate, senators could offer amendments. These would have to be directly relevant to the issue at hand, not political stunts to bog down a proposal in debate over unrelated, hot-button issues.
Each relevant amendment would be debated for a set time limit — say, an hour, equally divided. Amendments with bipartisan sponsorship could be given two hours of debate or more. But after an extended period, perhaps two days or longer, elapses without the offering of an amendment gaining bipartisan support, the supporters of the bill could move to invoke cloture (the cutting off of debate) by a simple majority vote.
The minority would have had its say, and its opportunity to suggest improvements. This approach would create a powerful incentive for senators to offer amendments and reach compromises to make legislation better — producing more broadly acceptable measures while alleviating the gridlock caused when an unyielding minority blocks passage and offers no middle ground.
This process recalls the one used by the Senate in the past to pass major bills. Relevant amendments were offered and debated, often resulting in agreements reached during lengthy quorum calls. This arrangement allowed the Senate, in former majority leader Mike Mansfield’s memorable words, to “work its will” on a measure. For example, in 1990, the Senate considered major clean air legislation for more than two months, during which many amendments were offered and major compromises were reached.
The proposed major bill process would consume a great deal of the Senate’s time, thus limiting its use to rare situations because Senate floor time is in such short supply. That’s a feature, not a bug. As former senator Tom Harkin recognized in offering a different proposal, the need for extended time before only a majority is required for cloture creates pressure to compromise.
By contrast, insisting on a so-called talking filibuster, in which opposing senators are required to stand and talk for the duration of the filibuster, will produce more of what we don’t need — talk. It might deter some filibusters, but it is unlikely to prevent the ones where an obstructionist minority feel most strongly.
An example from 1988 illustrates why. Then-Majority Leader Robert Byrd sought to force Republican senators to mount a talking filibuster to block campaign finance reform legislation. Despite wielding his unparalleled expertise in Senate procedure and all of the considerable weapons in his legislative arsenal — including sending the sergeant at arms to arrest absent GOP senators and bring them to the Senate floor — and eight cloture motions, Byrd could not overcome the Republican filibuster.
The major bill option will encourage more deliberation and more compromise, while reducing obstruction and instituting majority rule after a bipartisan amendment process is complete. If implemented properly and used in good faith, it could help to restore some of the Senate’s lost reputation — if not once again the World’s Greatest Deliberative Body, at least a vastly improved one.