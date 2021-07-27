And the underlying assumption that the Olympics have always attracted the very best at their best, until this year, is flatly false. After World War I forced the cancellation of the Olympics in 1916, followed by the influenza pandemic, which ended only a few months before the 1920 Olympics, it’s a safe bet many of the world’s greatest athletes didn’t make it to Antwerp, Belgium. Both the 1940 and 1944 Olympics were called off because of World War II, making the 1948 London Olympics the first in 12 years. With so many world-class athletes dead, injured or simply unprepared to do their best, do those medals deserve an asterisk?