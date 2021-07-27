The next night, Carlson stayed on the story, recounting a contentious discussion with NSA officials about the case. “We can read your personal texts, we can read your personal emails, we can send veiled threats your way to brush you back if we don’t like your politics,” said Carlson, providing his abridgment of the message from the agency’s leadership. “We can do anything. We’re our own country, and there’s literally nothing you can do about it. We’re in charge — you’re not.” The NSA itself, meanwhile, released a statement saying, in part, “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air.”