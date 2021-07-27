First of all, the violence associated with these reforms strains Egyptian and Saudi society to a threatening level. This violence is not just inflicted on the hundreds of protesters shot or critics butchered or forced into exile. It is also inflicted on millions of poor and middle-class people whose living conditions have deteriorated further , and on entire populations subjected to Orwellian reign of terror and paranoia. And even if we could consider this violence a necessary cost of historic progress, it remains doubtful that a society broken into sheep or turned into angry mobs can produce innovating entrepreneurs and responsible citizens.