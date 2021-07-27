But if Biden is maintaining U.S. troops in Iraq, why is he withdrawing them from Afghanistan — where the need is even greater? The Taliban presents a much larger threat to the government in Kabul than the Islamic State does to the government in Baghdad — and the Islamic State is also present in Afghanistan. Moreover, Afghan forces are much more reliant on U.S. help than their Iraqi counterparts. The pullout from Afghanistan raises the risk of the kind of precipitous collapse that occurred in Iraq during the Islamic State onslaught in 2014.