So far, the #MeToo movement in China has mainly relied on the participation of highly educated young women living in cities. These women yearn for independent lifestyles but have almost no power to speak for themselves in a patriarchal society. The outrage over pervasive sexual harassment and assault, especially in the past three years, has inspired them to collectively speak out through the Internet. For example, the hashtag “I am not a perfect victim either,” created by several volunteers in 2019, has accumulated more than 30 million clicks and more than 67,000 comments on social media.