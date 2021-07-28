At this point, I choose not to directly comment on the specific allegations. Yet what is striking about this case is how it reflects the shifting public opinion in China around sexual misconduct — and, with it, the influence of the #MeToo and feminist movements, which have keep rising despite suppression and setbacks.
Five years ago, when another young woman went public with Wu’s intimate relationship with her, she did not find words to accurately describe her experience, though she said, “I want everyone to know what kind of person he actually is.” The dominant opinion among both men and women at the time was that her claims about his misogynistic behavior were just gossip by a crazy fan trying to discredit a celebrity. Some Internet influencers implied that celebrities such as Wu deserve sexual privileges by blatantly declaring that Wu’s sexual relations with fans were delivering “benefits (to fans).”
But today, countless women are speaking out on the Internet in support of Du. They argue that what Wu allegedly did to her and some others was power-based sexual assault and emotional exploitation, even though these allegations might not be recognized by China’s existing judicial system. Female netizens have also analyzed the model through which Wu manipulated and exploited young women’s desire for opportunities and fear of celebrity power, which exemplified the predatory attributes of an industry controlled by male-dominated capital.
These voices, many of which have been brought together by collective participation in the #MeToo movement, are prompting people to recognize the structural violence behind individual misconduct. By posting a large number of messages to social media and using distinctive hashtags such as “Girls help girls” to organize discussions, women online have gained momentum. As a result, many brands have announced they are terminating ties with Wu, though the police and entertainment management appear to downplaying his alleged behavior.
So far, the #MeToo movement in China has mainly relied on the participation of highly educated young women living in cities. These women yearn for independent lifestyles but have almost no power to speak for themselves in a patriarchal society. The outrage over pervasive sexual harassment and assault, especially in the past three years, has inspired them to collectively speak out through the Internet. For example, the hashtag “I am not a perfect victim either,” created by several volunteers in 2019, has accumulated more than 30 million clicks and more than 67,000 comments on social media.
Admittedly, feminists’ demands are not met in many cases, and their outspokenness against the status quo has come with costs. Since Feminist Voices, the feminist account I founded, was banned in 2018 for organizing anti-sexual harassment campaigns, it is impossible to count how many other accounts of feminist groups, activists and victims have been censored or targeted by authorities.
This year, conspiracy theories that link feminism with a subversive agenda funded by so-called hostile foreign forces have exacerbated attacks and bans on feminists. Online attacks have also caused fears of violence and retribution in feminists’ real lives. Disappointment, exhaustion and irritability are accumulating in the feminist community, leading to confusion and controversy within the movement.
This has severe implications because, due to the severe restrictions on civil society, #MeToo in China has received scant support from organizations. Instead, the sustainability of the movement largely depends on the spontaneous and unpaid emotional labor of ordinary participants who have devoted enormous energy to fight censorship.
While voices behind many other social criticisms have disappeared in the harsh political climate in China, the #MeToo movement has miraculously shaped a broad feminist community and launched fierce debates on women’s rights time and time again. Mainstream opinion is still misogynistic, but society increasingly has to acknowledge the visibility of feminist views and respond, even in reactionary ways. The few celebrities accused of sexual assault, such as Wu, surely make #MeToo known to more Chinese people.
So is there hope for the progress of women’s issues and other social issues in our country? I am afraid that no one can provide a definite answer yet. What I am sure of is that the feminist movement will continue, at times painfully struggling, as long as women refuse to compromise on their equal rights.
