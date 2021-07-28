Gabriela Zequeira, 17, an accounting student, was going to a hairdresser in the municipality of San Miguel del Padrón in Havana when the demonstrations broke out. She was arrested by the special Cuban security brigades known as “black wasps,” who grabbed her and threw her into a police van. She was sentenced to eight months in prison.
Anyelo Troya, a videographer, helped make the music video “Patria y Vida” that has become the anthem of the protest movement in Cuba. He was arrested for participating in the July 11 protests, and then quickly tried and sentenced to one year in prison. No family or lawyers were present for the proceedings.
These cases are just a glimpse of how Cuba’s dictatorship has responded to the largely peaceful demonstrations: a wave of detentions, followed in some cases by summary trials and accusations of contributing to “public disorder.” By several different tallies, some 600 to more than 700 people have been investigated, detained, disappeared or formally charged with crimes after what was overwhelmingly an exercise in free speech. The leadership of President Miguel Díaz-Canel appears to be repeating the same repressive tactics used in the “Black Spring” of 2003, when 75 advocates of the Varela Project, a citizen petition for democracy, as well as journalists and others were arrested and given long prison terms.
This time, the dragnet was much larger, seemingly aimed at anyone who was on the streets. Some, such as Mr. Troya, were tried, then released pending appeal; others have been put under house arrest with a future trial date. In Santiago de Cuba, 40 young people were named in a single indictment, accusing them of public disorder, “illicit” demonstrations and using computer platforms “with servers abroad,” among other things. Perhaps seeking to avoid another explosion, the regime has let some of those arrested, including Ms. Zequeira, go home pending further proceedings. Meanwhile, security forces have been conspicuously stationed on street corners in Havana and elsewhere. Another partial Internet disruption hit the island July 26, just as protests against the regime were being held abroad.
Nonetheless, “there is no turning back,” Dagoberto Valdés Hernández, an outspoken Catholic lay leader and advocate for change in Pinar del Río, wrote Monday. “Cuba spoke.”
The regime fears its own people — what they say in the streets and what they see on their screens. But the yearning for liberty and the discontent brought on by hunger cannot be snuffed out with a blanket of repression and harsher prison sentences.
Read more: