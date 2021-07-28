These stories bubbled up with the minimum-wage campaigns that swept states and localities over the past decade. They returned with paid family leave campaigns. And they are resurfacing with the council’s tax proposal. But this conservative propaganda is not supported by observable fact, and a simple analysis of the magnitude of the tax increase shows that it’s laughable to think people will leave D.C. in response.
The rich-flight, business-flight and tax-flight arguments used by corporate leaders have a long and infamous history in the minimum-wage policy debates. Year, after year, the fearmongering is repeatedly refuted by numerous scientific studies showing that the dystopian forecasts are simply false. Over the past 20 years, municipal minimum-wage campaigns stoked many stories from conservative pundits, economists and politicians about how businesses would simply move to the next city over to avoid the new minimum wage, and workers would leave the city because jobs would evaporate. But, unsurprisingly, the empirical analyses showed that these hyperbolic claims never actually materialized.
If all of this sounds familiar, it should — because the same political and policy dynamic is unfolding with the local tax increase debate.
Opponents to local tax increases argue that rich Washingtonians would simply seek tax shelter by uprooting for nearby Virginia, taking their dollars and businesses with them, and so ultimately tax revenue and jobs would decrease. Economists can go back and forth for years — or even centuries — on which economic model best explains reality and predicts the effects of a tax increases, but, thankfully, we don’t have to indulge in such a debate because we already have real-world data to help us understand. And, unsurprisingly the data and research show these arguments around local tax-flight are simply false. The data show high-income earners don’t uproot their entire lives to avoid a modest tax increase, therefore revenue will indeed increase.
We could get into economic theories that explain this, such as the elasticity of demand for living in a place as special as D.C., the transaction costs associated with leaving and other theories that involve performative levels of sophistication, but we don’t really have to. It’s pretty silly to think that someone making hundreds of thousands or many millions of dollars would leave D.C. because of a small tax increase.
The estimated tax bill increase to these ultrahigh earners is a tiny fraction of their total income, and it’s far less than the lump-sum transaction cost of selling their home or the annual tax cost of leaving it vacant. It’s hard to imagine that a millionaire would incur the transaction costs of selling their home or the tax cost of leaving it vacant, the emotional costs of moving and the opportunity costs of not living in D.C. simply to avoid a small tax increase. It’s unrealistic to think that high-income earners would leave this amazing city just to save what amounts to pocket change for them.