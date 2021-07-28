Opponents to local tax increases argue that rich Washingtonians would simply seek tax shelter by uprooting for nearby Virginia, taking their dollars and businesses with them, and so ultimately tax revenue and jobs would decrease. Economists can go back and forth for years — or even centuries — on which economic model best explains reality and predicts the effects of a tax increases, but, thankfully, we don’t have to indulge in such a debate because we already have real-world data to help us understand. And, unsurprisingly the data and research show these arguments around local tax-flight are simply false. The data show high-income earners don’t uproot their entire lives to avoid a modest tax increase, therefore revenue will indeed increase.