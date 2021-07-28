Sometimes, of course, we should listen to experts over our instincts. The germ theory of disease isn’t exactly intuitive. But germ experts are more than happy to explain their theory and show the germs on the microscope and how well antibiotics work. And so we must never forget to ask those questions, especially of the “experts” waving credentials rather than sound data, and demanding deference rather than a skeptical eye. Above all else, we must question closely if what they are saying contradicts basic common sense — no matter how impressive the résumé or earnest the claims to be doing what’s best for the kids.