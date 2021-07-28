We are going backward. And if anything, the federal government has been too slow to react to the emerging threat.
The Post reports: “Experts and some senior health officials in the Biden administration said they had grown frustrated that the CDC had not moved more quickly to change its guidance.” This is an agency that is supposed to put politics aside for the sake of public health. Nevertheless, the report explains, “One senior administration official said the agency was wary of being viewed as ‘flip-flopping,’ but senior health officials came to the conclusion that the picture on the ground had changed substantially with the delta variant.”
There is another approach that makes far more sense: Start mandating vaccines for everyone eligible to take it. Fortunately, President Biden seems to be warming up to this strategy, as he is expected to announce on Thursday that he will mandate vaccinations for all federal employees, as the Department of Veterans Affairs has already done. Some have been urging the president to take that step — along with mandatory vaccines for entry to federal buildings and for interstate travel — for weeks.
Widespread vaccine mandates would put pressure on either the government or the private sector to come up with a vaccine passport, as European countries have done. Otherwise, a vaccine mandate would rely on the trustworthiness of those who disregard science, common sense and concern for others. Squeamishness from paranoid anti-vaxxers about the government helping to produce a passport system should not stop the federal government from assisting in this effort.
In addition to mandating vaccines for federal workers, Biden should use the bully pulpit of the White House and the Education Department to expand this lifesaving measure for children. High schools — where students, faculty and staff are already age-eligible should insist everyone be vaccinated. Roughly 90 percent of teachers have already been vaccinated; the rest should be required.
Meanwhile, for sports and entertainment venues to remain open, colleges and universities to return to normal and businesses to keep operating, we need a simple rule: If you are old enough, you will need to get vaccinated to continue normal life. Want to keep going to the gym or to work? Get vaccinated. Want to attend a football game or Broadway show? Get vaccinated. We cannot allow reckless people to put others at risk.
It would be nice if Republicans — who did so much to discourage masks and vaccines and to spread disinformation — would support this step. Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, who continually flouted mask mandates and encouraged premature reopening in their states, are now facing soaring rates of infections. While they cannot erase the damage already done, they can certainly help prevent their states from being an incubator of preventable illness and of the country’s ire. Doing the smart, humane thing might even be good politics.