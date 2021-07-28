Hi, everyone! I know some people (not naming any names, because one of those names would be my name) have been doing a very bad thing and not encouraging you to get vaccinated — or even discouraging you from getting vaccinated — under the misapprehension that they could score consequence-free political points by so doing. Those people (among whom I no longer am!) are pretty bad. Look how many Americans have decided not to do this lifesaving thing, because of some misunderstood risk, because some irresponsible people (again, no names) fueled their doubts in the hopes of reaping short-term political gain! I sure would hate to be one of them, although, technically, I was, until just about three seconds ago. But that was then. Now to my theme, which I will be executing according to a tried and true formula.