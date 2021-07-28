However, by fully vesting themselves in what makes athletics so compelling in the first place — the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat and the humanity of it all — I expect these athletes, whether they medal or not, to win over the masses in the end. Simply letting their spirits shine through, they can’t help but break through some of the ignorance and stereotype-driven presumptions. And this will slowly reshape what it means to be Japanese, until notions of homogeneity are revealed to be what they truly are: asinine.