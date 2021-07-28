Brooks’ actions, which facilitated an insurrection against the United States and the sacking of the Capitol, were not remotely part of his official duties as a Member of Congress. His actions took place at a privately-funded rally at the White House ellipse prior to the official Congressional proceeding to count the 2020 electoral votes. At the event, Brooks helped failed presidential candidate Donald Trump incite the crowd to violence by, among other things, exhorting them that it was time to start “kicking ass,” which resulted in a mob storming Congress in order to disturb Congress’s counting of the certified electoral votes from each of the states. As the Justice Department correctly concluded, the United States is not required to defend government employees who are sued for facilitating insurrection against the United States.

In addition to increasing the likelihood that the District Court will ultimately deny Brooks’ petition, the decision is also a bad sign for Donald Trump should he choose to make a similar request in January 6th litigation. ...

“Facilitating an insurrection against our own government isn’t an elected official’s job; it’s an unconscionable violation of his oath to protect and defend the constitution,” said Anne Tindall, counsel for Protect Democracy.