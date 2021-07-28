Numbers and headlines about high-profile shootings, however, cannot capture the effects of routine gunfire on the fabric of life in struggling neighborhoods. That fuller portrait was drawn by the Post’s Peter Hermann and John D. Harden in a searing report about the 40,302 gunshots catalogued in the District over the three years from January 2018 to this past February. They focused on areas such as Marshall Heights in Southeast, where gunfire — and the fear of it — shapes everyday existence. One resident described how he makes sure to get gas during daylight, when there is less of a threat of violence, and how he wishes he could jog but conditions are simply too dangerous. A barber knows to pivot his client’s chair away from the window when he hears the too-familiar pop of gunfire. So prevalent are the shootings that police who patrol the streets carry quick-clot gauze — normally used by troops in war zones — to deal with wounds.