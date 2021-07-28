It’s an open secret that Mehsud is hiding in eastern Afghanistan. Though the TTP focuses on Pakistan, it is joined at the hip with its Afghan counterpart. Mehsud published an Urdu-language memoir that dwells on this point in great detail. The book also elaborates his group’s dealings with al-Qaeda, which he describes as a close ally, though he was careful to deny any contacts with them in his TV interview. “We have waged jihad against Pakistan,” he writes in the book, and “we want to establish a caliphate all over the world under the banner of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” — meaning, of course, the Afghan Taliban.