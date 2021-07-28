Yet despite that obvious fact, even in 2016 Republicans were still insisting that Obama was actively seeking America’s destruction. You may recall the primary debate in February of that year in which Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) kept repeating, “Let’s dispel [sic] once and for all with this fiction that Barack Obama doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knows exactly what he’s doing.” Like most of what Rubio said in that campaign, it was naked pandering disguised as brave truth-telling; his point was that what Republicans saw as the destruction Obama had wrought was actually his plan all along. If by their lights he had failed, it was only because he was trying to fail so America would be crushed.