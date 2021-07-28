It makes for a debate conducted in code. This year, a swarm of people who likely aren’t regular Teen Vogue readers rushed to defend the magazine’s editor after she was forced out over bigoted tweets she sent while in college. I didn’t agree with her ouster, but the aggressive, high-profile defense of her was odd — unless you understood it as part of a broader battle for power on the left. It was also a defense of those who have said problematic things about minority groups in the past, or might in the future, and don’t want to be punished for those comments.