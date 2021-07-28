I shouldn’t have been surprised that woke-bashing would have some appeal with Democrats. Many left-leaning people joined the panic over “political correctness” in the 1980s and 1990s, as well as over “cancel culture” more recently. And it’s entirely logical that arguments that defend the status quo and cast those trying to change it as extreme would resonate in some quarters of the party. The status quo in America is working just fine for many Democrats — particularly White, male, upper-income Democrats.
Reparations, major changes to policing, greater inclusion of women and people of color at workplaces, increased acceptance of transgender people, and other changes being sought by the left would have few direct benefits for most elite Democrats. And they might carry some costs.
But Democrats are the party of cultural liberalism, and the party’s coalition includes most voters who are people of color, women and LGBTQ. So it’s hard, if you want to remain a Democrat in good standing, to directly attack, say, Black Lives Matter or your workplace’s diversity initiative. And therein lies the value of that vague and definition-less term “woke” — it’s tough to tell exactly what you’re criticizing when you attack it. Few Democrats would actually say that they are annoyed by someone’s personal pronoun. But “wokeness has gone too far”? That a risk-free way to signal the same thing.
The anti-woke generally stick to less controversial framings: An obsession with pronouns will cost the Democrats swing voters. Some diversity training is over the top. Even Black voters don’t support “defund the police.” Eric Adams, James E. Clyburn and Barack Obama think wokeness is going too far — with a few comments from that trio invoked over and over. But if you think diversity training and pronoun usage are playing major roles in election results, I have a bridge to sell you. And Adams, Clyburn and Obama are nearing “my Black friend” status among moderate White Democrats.
It makes for a debate conducted in code. This year, a swarm of people who likely aren’t regular Teen Vogue readers rushed to defend the magazine’s editor after she was forced out over bigoted tweets she sent while in college. I didn’t agree with her ouster, but the aggressive, high-profile defense of her was odd — unless you understood it as part of a broader battle for power on the left. It was also a defense of those who have said problematic things about minority groups in the past, or might in the future, and don’t want to be punished for those comments.
Besides, all of this is misdirection. The central agenda of people who are cast by their critics as too woke isn’t to get more people to say “Latinx” or require everyone to read Robin DiAngelo’s “White Fragility.” It’s a dramatic rebalancing of American society that will bring more cultural, economic and political power to those who have been historically marginalized — and, necessarily, take some power away from those who have traditionally dominated.
It is true that becoming more woke might be bad electorally for Democrats — but it has nothing to do with “Latinx.” It’s because changes that disrupt America’s status quo often result in electoral backlashes to those changes. The Democrats lost five of six presidential elections after they adopted the civil rights reforms of the ’60s. The rise of Obama coincided with a huge defection of White voters without college degrees from the party.
But there are huge benefits to it, too. Since Black Lives Matter and other movements spurred the Democrats and the country overall toward wokeness, we are seeing real, sustained efforts at the local, state and federal levels to address racial disparities; historic appointments of Black, Latino, Muslim and transgender people to powerful roles; reforms of policing and other institutions that have treated people of color poorly; programs at all levels of governments to reduce income inequality; corporations hiring more people of color; and reforms of the electoral system in blue states that make it easier for everyone to participate.
But we have so far to go. In a country where the median Black family has $24,000 of wealth, the median White family has $188,000 and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has $214 billion, is the problem that we are too woke or that we are insufficiently woke? This is not a hard question.
Of course there’ve been some excesses on the left in pushing for equality; every political movement has its learning curve. But the woke backlash is about the entire project. We’re in the midst of a progressive attempt to reshape America — a project that would strip power from the elite, the wealthy and the White. If those people think of themselves as in an us-against-them struggle, they’re right to see the woke as their enemies. But they’re wrong if they, too, want to live in a better and more equal America.
