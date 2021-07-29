To be fair, the Biden administration has not completely ignored Syria. Just last month, the president himself worked to stop Russia from cutting off the last humanitarian aid route to Idlib, where more than 3 million internally displaced refugees would have otherwise starved to death. And just this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new sanctions against eight of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s notorious prisons, where the regime has been torturing tens of thousands of civilians in custody for as much as a decade and continues to do so.