Sadly, in our society, it seems that often someone has to get threatened or killed before we open up the tiniest space to talk about male athletes and mental health. And women and families close to the male athletes often suffer the most. Just weeks after he became outspoken about the need for professional sports to take mental health seriously, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with allegedly threatening behavior outside his in-laws’ home. Nineties wrestling superstar Chris Benoit (who I used to watch and admire as a kid) killed his wife and son before hanging himself in 2007. An analysis of his brain showed signs of CTE. After breaking two fingers and being sidelined from active play, Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for allegedly choking his wife and slamming her against the wall.