Undoubtedly this bill will be no freer of pork-barrel projects or other questionable ideas than many other sprawling compromises of the past. The bill includes $3.5 billion for carbon capture, a technology to remove carbon dioxode from the air and store it underground that has delivered disappointing results so far. Even more dubious are lawmakers’ claims that the bill will not add significantly to the deficit. It promises to reprogram $205 billion of unspent money from previous covid relief legislation — a relatively solid source of funding. The same cannot be said for the bill’s invocation of $56 billion in extra revenue due to its positive impact on economic growth. Other gimmicky “pay-fors” include reductions in unemployment insurance fraud and “pension smoothing,” which essentially allows companies to contribute less to federally insured pension funds so that they report more taxable income. The nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates that, under realistic assumptions, the plan is actually only about half paid for.