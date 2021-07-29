The problem will only get worse if Democrats in Washington get their way. Congress missed the May deadline President Biden set to approve police reform legislation, despite broad bipartisan agreement on most elements of a bill. The sticking point? Democrats want to strip away qualified immunity from police officers so they can be sued in civil court. Officers have no immunity from criminal prosecution, and victims can sue the city in the civil court for damages stemming from misconduct. But for Democrats that is not good enough — they want to see officers sued personally. This will lead to a flood of frivolous lawsuits, as well as even more retirements and resignations, as officers decide that protecting the community is no longer worth the risk to their families and futures.