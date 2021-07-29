A poll out this week from the Los Angeles Times and the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California at Berkeley found that 47 percent of likely voters favor recall and just 50 percent support Newsom, a potential margin of victory so narrow it falls around the poll’s margin of error. That’s staggering in California, a state where registered Democrats vastly outnumber Republicans.
Most long-term observers of Golden State politics still say a recall is unlikely in the Sept. 14 vote. “I wouldn’t be alarmed,” Chapman University associate professor of political science Fred Smoller told me. But, like many others, he’s now quick to append a caveat: “You never know.”
There are many factors at play. Most important: The people who don’t like Newson, well, really don’t like Newsom. Here in Orange County, one of the centers of the recall effort, some residents who want the governor gone let everyone around them know it at any opportunity. I’ve had several encounters like one this spring, when, after the outdoor mask mandate ended, I passed an older woman walking. We smiled at each other. “Isn’t it great?” I said about the absence of masks. “Next we’ll recall Newsom,” she replied.
That’s commitment.
The anti-Newsom movement includes many small-business owners hurt badly during state-ordered shutdowns. An estimated 3 in 10 restaurants operating before the pandemic have closed permanently, and many who suffered economically are expected to cast ballots. Many of the less motivated people are TBD. “No one is paying attention,” says progressive political consultant Jennifer Rindahl, who expects voters will check in after the mail-in ballot from the Board of Elections arrives in their mailbox. It’s summer after all.
Soon, though, voters will get other reminders. Newsom and his allies are beginning to unleash funds on television ads, and figures updated this week show that he and backers are sitting on $43.4 million — a sum more than double that raised by all his rivals combined. (Team Newsom debuted a spot with Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Wednesday that claims “Trump Republicans” are behind the recall effort. It was paid for, in part, by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.)
The governor has another thing going for him: name recognition. None of his opponents are as well known as Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor turned candidate who dethroned Gov. Gray Davis (D) in a 2003 recall.
Meanwhile, the state budget is flush with Silicon Valley profits and federal relief funds. Newsom has been spreading that (desperately needed) money around like a political Santa Claus. His efforts include $4 billion for small-business relief and additional investments to phase in 200,000 child-care slots (with preschool and child-care providers even getting raises). The state’s eviction moratorium has been extended, so it won’t expire till after the September recall election, and there’s also money for renters in need.
Of course, it’s possible that when most voters start thinking about their gubernatorial options things won’t be going so well. This is California, where natural disaster is but a headline away. Fire season is nearly upon us, and last August Northern California experienced some of the worst air quality in the world. Another round of record-breaking heat could again lead to rolling blackouts.
And then there is the pandemic. So far, Newsom is getting a break here, too. California, like New York, has recommended people resume wearing masks in all indoor settings, but Newsom is leaving it to the counties to decide whether to make that mandatory, which means local politicians are set to take the heat from those unhappy with decisions. His lead opponent, conservative radio host Larry Elder, is embracing the fringe and running on a promise to roll back Newsom’s mandate that state employees must either get vaccinated against the coronavirus or repeatedly show proof that they are virus-free, a platform that’s unlikely to enjoy mass appeal in this pandemic-weary state. But schools in Los Angeles — the nation’s second-largest school district — and San Francisco are scheduled to open for in-person learning on Aug. 16. If the current surge of the delta variant wreaks havoc with Newsom’s plans, you can expect his rivals to go to town.
As any political consultant knows, angry people vote. (See: Donald Trump, 2016 and 2020.) The satisfied and the indifferent are harder crowds to reach. It’s becoming clear that Newsom’s political future is likely to come down to how good his side is at motivating the latter groups — and making sure a majority back him in September.