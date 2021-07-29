And then there is the pandemic. So far, Newsom is getting a break here, too. California, like New York, has recommended people resume wearing masks in all indoor settings, but Newsom is leaving it to the counties to decide whether to make that mandatory, which means local politicians are set to take the heat from those unhappy with decisions. His lead opponent, conservative radio host Larry Elder, is embracing the fringe and running on a promise to roll back Newsom’s mandate that state employees must either get vaccinated against the coronavirus or repeatedly show proof that they are virus-free, a platform that’s unlikely to enjoy mass appeal in this pandemic-weary state. But schools in Los Angeles — the nation’s second-largest school district — and San Francisco are scheduled to open for in-person learning on Aug. 16. If the current surge of the delta variant wreaks havoc with Newsom’s plans, you can expect his rivals to go to town.