The best indication of how sharp a break it was from tribal politics as usual was the fury that it provoked in Biden’s predecessor, a self-proclaimed master dealmaker whose constant hollow declarations of “infrastructure week” had become a running joke during his presidency.
“Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose,” former president Donald Trump fumed in an email blast. “He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn’t fight. Now he’s giving Democrats everything they want and getting nothing in return.”
Trump, as is often the case, is so obsessed with his own ego and interests that he cannot see what is actually happening here. He turns every issue into a loyalty test and usually gets his way.
But this time, what Republicans are working with Democrats to do is give America what it wants — indeed, what it badly needs. They recognize that the political costs of obstructing a measure that would get rid of lead pipes that leach into drinking water, fix crumbling roads and bridges and expand broadband into rural (read: Republican) areas would be higher than the consequences of triggering an eruption from Bedminster or Mar-a-Lago.
There are plenty of opportunities ahead for this infrastructure bill to run off track. At this point, it has yet to be even drafted into legislative text. But right now, you’d have to bet that it passes.
And while getting senators of both parties to vote for a huge package of goodies they can take back to their states hardly represents the dawn of the new bipartisan era that Biden promised when he ran in 2020, it required both parties to exercise some atrophied deal-making muscles.
Despite Trump’s claims to the contrary, the agreement that Biden cut in months of negotiations with a bipartisan group of 10 senators required some significant concessions on the president’s part. Over and over again, their talks stalled and were occasionally declared dead. But anyone who is old enough to remember how the process works — when it works — can tell you this is pretty standard.
The resulting package is less than half the size of the jobs and infrastructure plan that the president put forward this spring. Republicans also rejected the tax increases on corporations and the wealthy that Biden proposed. Still, Biden is right in claiming that striking this deal is a historic achievement — one that eluded not only Trump, but several other recent presidents.
An even trickier path may lie ahead as Biden tries to unite his own party on a second, roughly $3.5 trillion package of ambitious “human infrastructure” items that would expand Medicare, fight climate change, and provide more government aid to children and families. Liberals have demanded that the two bills must pass in tandem.
Biden is not likely to get any Republican support for the larger bill. But under budget rules, it could pass on Democratic votes alone — if and only if every single Democrat in the Senate gets behind it.
Expect this intraparty drama to play out over many weeks, again with feints and near-death moments. Right now, all eyes are on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who says she will not support the $3.5 trillion price tag, but will also not stand in the way of debate getting underway on the budget resolution, which Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to bring to the floor next week.
Sometimes, it is hard to tell the difference between forward motion and true progress. But what is always true is that neither can happen without the other. That is how legislating works — and always has.