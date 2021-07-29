That’s a problem Haiti can ill afford, as it grapples with gang violence that has paralyzed parts of the capital city of Port-au-Prince, an economy in meltdown, profound political uncertainty and an anemic public health system overwhelmed by the pandemic’s rising toll. The country’s covid-19 vaccination rate is minuscule.
Unraveling the conspiracy that resulted in Mr. Moïse’s killing is primarily a Haitian responsibility, but it’s also a challenge for the Biden administration. Haitian authorities have identified multiple suspects with ties to South Florida, and Washington officials would be remiss to ignore the specter of anarchy in Haiti triggering an exodus of boat people. The FBI is reported to be helping Haitian police with their investigation.
Few Haitians believe the sketchy, skeletal account that has so far been offered up by police investigators, which has focused on a Haitian doctor and pastor who divided his time between Florida and Haiti; the Venezuelan-born owner of a shadowy private security firm in Miami that apparently hired the Colombians; a small-time South Florida loan broker; and a variety of other unlikely figures whose motives and financial resources seem unequal to the task of organizing and executing an assassination plot. The source of funding for a team of more than two dozen commandos, retired from the Colombian military, remains unknown.
The sooner a plausible, detailed explanation of events is presented to the Haitian public, the better the chances of defusing what seems like an increasingly volatile atmosphere. For the moment, suspicions about the real masterminds behind the conspiracy focus variously on wealthy Haitian business families and interests, political rivals, and evangelical religious figures who clashed with the late president. There are also unanswered questions about his own security detail, under the auspices of Haiti’s police, which was either indifferent to the attack on his residence — its members did nothing to impede it, and none of them was hurt when the home was breached — or actively abetted it.
Haiti’s problems are unlikely to fade away, or remain ignorable for long. By most metrics, it ranks among the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere, and among the most corrupt in the world. Hunger and malnutrition are widespread and worsening. Hurricanes are a perennial menace.
Add to all that the complete absence of any legitimate authority — almost no Haitian elected officials remain in office, thanks largely to Mr. Moïse’s own dictatorial impulses — and the result is a powder keg. We have called for outside forces to help stabilize the country and enable elections. But sustained diplomacy and answers to the swirling questions about the assassination may be minimum requirements for avoiding an explosion.