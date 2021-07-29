The sooner a plausible, detailed explanation of events is presented to the Haitian public, the better the chances of defusing what seems like an increasingly volatile atmosphere. For the moment, suspicions about the real masterminds behind the conspiracy focus variously on wealthy Haitian business families and interests, political rivals, and evangelical religious figures who clashed with the late president. There are also unanswered questions about his own security detail, under the auspices of Haiti’s police, which was either indifferent to the attack on his residence — its members did nothing to impede it, and none of them was hurt when the home was breached — or actively abetted it.