Mr. Hogan, who had already scaled back his ambitious public-private partnership to widen Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway in the Washington suburbs by adding toll lanes and rebuilding the American Legion Bridge linking Montgomery and Fairfax counties over the Potomac, deployed carrots and sticks to revive his plan. The project seemed moribund after it was removed from the region’s long-range transportation blueprint last month, under assault from highway opponents who think that mass transit alone can save the region from congestion meltdown and the lethal blow it would deal to the area’s economy. It can’t.