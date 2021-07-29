Mr. Hogan, who had already scaled back his ambitious public-private partnership to widen Interstate 270 and the Capital Beltway in the Washington suburbs by adding toll lanes and rebuilding the American Legion Bridge linking Montgomery and Fairfax counties over the Potomac, deployed carrots and sticks to revive his plan. The project seemed moribund after it was removed from the region’s long-range transportation blueprint last month, under assault from highway opponents who think that mass transit alone can save the region from congestion meltdown and the lethal blow it would deal to the area’s economy. It can’t.
With good reason, the governor rightly took a hardheaded approach to reviving his signature transportation plan. He first threatened to slash $1.23 billion in road and transit projects to offset what the state transportation department said would be private financing lost if the toll lanes plan died. He then sweetened his proposal’s already sweet pot of transit improvements, adding at least $60 million to design an express bus project for Montgomery, home to pockets of vocal highway critics, led by the county executive, Marc Elrich (D).
Mr. Hogan’s tactics — and good sense — won the day. A majority of Montgomery’s County council members backed the governor’s plan, and other Maryland suburban officials, as well as those from D.C., pivoted.
More mischief from opponents is likely, including lawsuits designed to delay the project. That’s exactly the strategy employed by critics of the light-rail Purple Line, which, like Mr. Hogan’s highway blueprint, will make life more bearable for commuters and safeguard the local economy. Ultimately, the Purple Line opponents failed, but the delays drove up costs.
The opposition to Mr. Hogan’s plan is led by elitists who think people who must drive to work — in construction, health care, laboratories and countless other job sites ill-served by transit — should suffer in ever-worsening traffic. And make no mistake: Pre-pandemic highway traffic volumes are returning. Over the July Fourth holiday in Maryland, traffic was worse than on comparable dates in 2019. While overall congestion statewide remains 6 to 10 percent lower than it was before covid-19 struck, that is likely to change after Labor Day, when many employees expect to return to in-person work.
Over 1 million more residents are projected to live in the Washington area by 2045, about 400,000 of them in the Maryland suburbs. Improvements in every mode of transportation, transit and highways included, are critical. Northern Virginia has already built 60 miles of express highway toll lanes, and is adding another 36, to supplement existing free lanes.
That network should connect seamlessly to a parallel one across the river in Maryland. Instead, Maryland has been paralyzed by bickering. That is lunacy in the face of a predictable and enormous increase in traffic.