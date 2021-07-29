The Corridor Cities Transitway has been on the books for decades. It goes from Rockville and Shady Grove through a bioscience hub in Gaithersburg to Germantown and Clarksburg. Another planned transit line is Bus Rapid Transit on 355. Either project will cost well in excess of $600 million, and there has been no prospect for action at the state level for years. Now, the state will use toll revenue to pay for one of them.