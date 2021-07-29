But undermining public trust is a feature, not a bug, in Republican proposals these days. Their assault on scientific truth, their denigration of expertise (even at the expense of unnecessary deaths from the coronavirus), their intimidation of the free press and their “big lie" of a stolen election are all attempts to exhaust the public’s trust and capacity for rational judgment. Without those, democracy cannot function. When the public falls into intellectual and moral nihilism, a strongman can step in to tell his followers that he’s the only source of truth and that he “alone” can fix things.