Finally, international actors such as the United Nations and nongovernmental organizations must also reassess their roles. Their work has saved lives and provided needed jobs. But it has also centralized power and privilege, their razor-wire compounds growing ever larger, seemingly indistinguishable from those of well-endowed government ministries. They must embrace their own decentralization by bringing salaries for national staff in line with that of their international colleagues, demystifying the application process for local organizations to obtain international funds, and abandoning outdated views and condescending language that treat South Sudanese as “beneficiaries” of international international charity, rather than people whose lives should be improved by the industry and empowered by their experience working in it.