After her father, John Lee, was paralyzed two years ago from a fall, the Hmong community bought T-shirts and donated money at the Twin Cities Hmong New Year to support the family. Earlier this month, friends and family celebrated outside the Lee residence on St. Paul’s east side for an Olympics send-off party. Lee is the first Hmong American Olympian, but that’s not the sole inspiration for these acts of service. Showing up for one another is in the fabric of our culture because it has been the key to surviving centuries of genocide. The support Lee’s family and community have shown her is the very definition of “Hmoob yuav tsum hlub Hmoob.”